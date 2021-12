Reality TV star, Hazel Oyeze Onou, popularly known as Whitemoney, has revealed he owned a house before participating in the BBNaija reality show

The 29-year-old businessman who emerged winner of the ‘shine ya eye’ edition of the reality show made this revelation in a recent interview

According to him, he’s not one who brags about his achievements, hence why nobody knew about the house until now

Watch him speak below,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5EI33zYCzjo

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...