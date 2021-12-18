I Plan To Take Charge Of My Farm When I Finish My Tenure In 2023 – Buhari

Buhari: I Plan To Go Home And Take Charge Of My Farm, When I Finish My Tenure In 2023

Marking his 79th birthday today, President Buhari revealed his plans of returning home to take charge of his farm, when he finishes his tenure in 2023, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote on his Facebook page;

“I had thought that being away from Abuja, I will escape a celebration. The Guards Brigade had written to tell me what they wanted to do on this day. Now here we, far away in Turkey, and I still didn’t escape.

I look forward to 2023 when I finish my tenure, to go home to take charge of my farm. Between now and that time, I will do the best that is possible to advance the interest of the nation and its people, and carry out my duties as prescribed by the Constitution.

I thank the Almighty God for this day. Now the work continues!”

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=471972344286755&id=100044219794363

