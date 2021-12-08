I Sold Human Head For N25,000 – Ritualist Arrested In Oyo State Confesses

I Sold Human Head For N25,000 – Suspected Ritualist Arrested In Oyo State Confesses

A 42-year-old suspected ritualist, Abideen Raheem, has been arrested by men of the Oyo state police command, IgbereTV reports.

While being paraded, Raheem confessed that he exhumed a body from a cemetery in Ibadan, cut off the head, and sold it to a friend for N25,000. According to him, his friend needed the human head for money ritual.

“I wanted to help my friend who contacted me that he needed human head for money ritual. I cut the head with a knife, and took it away. I gave my friend who told me that he needed it for money ritual.”

The suspect said his friend was arrested with the head on his way home.

“It was his arrest that led to my arrest” Raheem said.

When interrogated, the friend who gave his name as Moruf Ganiyu, said he needed the human head for money ritual purposes.

“I discussed the issue with my friend Raheem and he promised to get me the head. On getting it, he called me. I collected it and I gave him the sum of N25,000 for his job.

I actually wanted to use the head for money ritual” Ganiyu said.



