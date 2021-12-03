‘I Studied In Republic Of Benin. Can I Obtain My Msc In Nigeria?’

Hello guys….
The stigma on students that got their BSc from universities in Benin republic is greatly overwhelming and already taken a distorted perception in the mind of average Nigerians.. A large percentage of Nigerians believe this cert are bought or aren’t credible enough..
I schooled and graduated from IRGIB AFRICA UNIVERSITY, COTONOU.. One of the few prestigious universities worth thier salt, but I feel the wrongs and corrupt disposition that few universities here have done with reckless abandon might be a big constraint to me…
I’m currently undergoing my NYSC in Imo state and would love to proceed for my postgraduate studies in Unilag, UNN or UNIPORT. But I want to know how these universities welcome this certs.
Do I have an edge or would I be seen differently?
would I be granted admission?
pls I need your advice!