‘I Studied In Republic Of Benin. Can I Obtain My Msc In Nigeria?’

Hello guys….

The stigma on students that got their BSc from universities in Benin republic is greatly overwhelming and already taken a distorted perception in the mind of average Nigerians.. A large percentage of Nigerians believe this cert are bought or aren’t credible enough..

I schooled and graduated from IRGIB AFRICA UNIVERSITY, COTONOU.. One of the few prestigious universities worth thier salt, but I feel the wrongs and corrupt disposition that few universities here have done with reckless abandon might be a big constraint to me…

I’m currently undergoing my NYSC in Imo state and would love to proceed for my postgraduate studies in Unilag, UNN or UNIPORT. But I want to know how these universities welcome this certs.

Do I have an edge or would I be seen differently?

would I be granted admission?

pls I need your advice!

