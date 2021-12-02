‘I Texted Him First’ – Lady Narrates How She Met Her Husband On Facebook (Pics)

A Nigerian lady identified as Annabella Joseph has taken to a Facebook group known as Rant HQ Extension to narrates how she slided to a guy’s DM, calling him her crush and subsequently get married to him

Read her story below

We’re grateful to God for the success of the wedding ☺ ☺

Yes! I slid into his Dm after I saw one of his posts here, as per sharp girl I no waste time, if not that God had already destined this maybe the guy for carry me make Yeye I won… We bonded within the shortest time , in less than 6 months of our meeting he asked if I was going to marry him but everything was happening too fast so I refused but here we are I WON…I’m the most happiest girl alive. Send your gifts ooooo

For as many that are trusting God for such blessing, the Lord will do it. Amen

#ranthq_couple

#Davann21



Congratulations

https://www.facebook.com/groups/157878258376995/permalink/1111714859659992/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...