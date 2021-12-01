I Was Invited To The EFCC Again, Not Arrested – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Nigerian Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has stated that he was not arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after he was reportedly arrested again by the commission, on Tuesday 30th November, IgbereTV reports.

Fani-Kayode was reportedly arrested by the anti-graft agency on November 23, 2021 for alleged forgetting and manipulation of documents. He swiftly denied being arrested by the commission, stating that he was merely invited by the commission.

On November 30, he was reportedly arrested again by the commission. Reacting to the latest report of his re-arrest by the commission, Fani-Kayode stated that he wasn’t arrested but was invited again to the commission.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he wrote;

“I was invited to the EFCC again today. Once again, despite media reports, I was NOT arrested but merely invited and I honored the invitation. I got there at 11.00am and I left 9.00pm. Thanks be to God!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW6a0nzhpeN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

