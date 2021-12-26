Minority Leader of the Senate and Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Saturday evening confirmed through his aide his intention to run for the governorship in 2023.

Reliable sources had told ABN TV that Abaribe informed Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu about his ambition.

It was when he visited Ikpeazu along with his supporters and leaders of thought on Christmas Day.

Abaribe’s special assistant on media, Uche Awom, confirmed the development in a telephone chat with our correspondent.

According to him, Abaribe made his intention to contest the gubernatorial race known to Governor Ikpeazu at the Abia Government House in Umuahia during the visit.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/12/i-will-contest-abia-governorship-election-in-2023-senator-abaribe-confirms/

