‘I Will Never Allow Peace To Reign In My Family!’

“My girlfriend called me from office to come and fetch bathing water for her. I had to do it for peace to reign.”

“I don’t want any rancor between my wife, and i, so i had to beg her for sex. I did it to allow peace to reign.”

“I had to watch all the dishes in the kitchen to allow peace to reign. I dont want my wife to wake up, and be shouting.”

The abovementioned phrases are nonsensical and insha allah! Wtf?

See bro, if your wife doesn’t want peace herself, why don’t you take the vawulence back to her? Abi iro palapala wo niyen?

Why can’t she allow peace to reign by compromising on her stand? Why must it be you? Osheeey, peacesetter.

See, i already preinformed my wife that:

If she nag, i’m sending her back to her father’s house.

If she cheat, to her father’s house

If she discomfort my mom/siblings, to her father’s house.

I’m doing you a favour getting married to you. So?

Peace ko, wee-wee ni!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...