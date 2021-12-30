I Won’t Put Myself Under Pressure To Meet Your Expectations — BBNaija’s Tega

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Tega Dominic has taken a swipe at critics who condemned her celebrity lifestyle, Igbere TV reports.

In a series of videos on Snapchat on Wednesday night, the mother of one noted that her fans wanted her to live a fake life.

“So today, I’ve been getting tags of different things. So you guys think that because I went to BBN, I should be living a fake life. I should be living that life to be in your face.

“You forget that personalities are different. So because I went to BBN, I should not live my life again.Because I went to BBN, I should be doing some certain things to meet up with your standards of being a celebrity,” she said.

Tega also wondered if she should live under pressure because she wanted to impress her fans.

“Some of you just come to my DM and say ‘Tega, you drive yourself. This is not the right standard for a celebrity’. Are you serious? So I should be living under pressure because I’m trying to impress you?”

“I’m so sorry because I’m not ready to live that life that you think I should be living.You can go and meet other people that carry bouncers around. You can go and meet other people. As for me, I came from the streets,” she said.

During her time on the Big Brother show, Tega was heavily criticised for having a sexual relationship with fellow ex-housemate Boma in spite of her marital status.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67hRHT03A9Y

