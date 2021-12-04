Ibom Deep Seaport Will Be The Game Changer To Akwa Ibom Economy – Akan Okong

Ibom Deep Seaport Will Be The Game Changer to A’Ibom Economy – Akan Okon

…Says Geo Physical and Geo Clinical Studies to Kickstart Next Week

Itoro Etti

Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr Akan Okon has assured Nigerians that the Ibom Deep Seaport when completed will be a ‘Game Changer to Akwa Ibom State Economy’.

Mr Okon made this known Friday, 3 December, 2021 at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo on arrival from Seoul, South Korea where he was part of the Nigerian delegation at the Maritime Sector and Harbour Development Programme.

According to the Economic Development Commissioner: “This trip gave us an opportunity to interact with people in the maritime sector especially Busan Port Officials; Busan Port is the second largest and easiest Port in the world. It’s a transhipment port with 17 Meters draft which is similar to what we have at Ibom Deep Seaport.

” The meeting also gave us the opportunity to interact with The Korea Maritime and Ocean University Officials with a view to developing manpower for our citizens that will be able to take advantage of the opportunities that will be created in the Maritime sector as a result of this project.

“We are looking at areas like Maritime logistics, and other businesses associated with the shipping industry.”

Reacting to questions about the interactions and the outcome of the interactions, the Commissioner stated that contacts has been created and that the host are interested in the development of the Ibom Deep Seaport due to the stellar presentation made and similarities between the Ibom Seaport and the Busan Port.

He added that Ibom Deep Seaport is expected to be a transhipment port.

The delegation according to the Commissioner also met with the Korean Cooperative for Overseas Port Development with hope of creating a strong partnership aswell as a working relationship with the agency for rapid development of the Seaport.

He assured citizens that the State Government alongside Bolloré, the major investor is moving ahead with the programme implementation, adding that the Geo Physical and the Geo clinical studies will commence in a week time.

The elated Commissioner commended the State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel for ensuring that the Ibom Deep Seaport is a reality and for the approval given them to be part of the delegation on maritime sector and Harbour Development Programme.

