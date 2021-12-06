Identities Of The 8 Children Who Died In An Abandoned Car In Lagos Revealed

The identities of the eight children who died inside an abandoned car in Badagry area of Lagos have been unveiled.

One of the children was the grand child of the owner of the car, a retired staff of the Lagos State University, LASU who died sometimes ago.

The other seven children belonged to Bureau De Change operators in the area.

The bodies of the children were recovered from the car amidst weeping and wailing.

The Lagos State Police Command confirmed the death of the children, saying they were suffocated inside the abandoned car.

Mr Suru Avoseh, Commissioner, Lagos State Civil Service Commission, told NAN that the abandoned car belonged to a retired LASU staff who is now late.

According to him, the car was was forced opened by one of the children who was the grand child of the owner while the other seven are Nigerians residing in the area.

“The other seven kids are children of Bureau De Change Operators living in the community. The children forced the door of vehicle opened, entered and closed the door.

“No ventilation and nobody knew something was wrong and they suffocated and died. It wasn’t a kidnapping incident or any foul play by anyone. It is unfortunate,” he said.

In another development, Dr Tunde Bakare, the Medical Director, Badagry General Hospital, told NAN that the children were brought dead to hospital.

“While we told them to leave them so that we could carry out autopsy one Moslem cleric that followed them disagreed with our staff and said burial should not exceed Saturday.

“Unfortunately, the Police that brought the corpse supported the cleric so we had to release the corpses to them.



