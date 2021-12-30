If Your Bride Price Is Not Paid, You Can Never See God – Female Preacher (Video)

Controversial Nigerian preacher, Kate has said that women whose bride price are not paid will never see the face of God, Newspremises reports.

This came after a lady whose wedding she attended, narrated how she saw a vision of herself going to heaven but started “coming down”. She said after another lady asked why she’s no longer going to heaven, she heard a voice saying ‘her bride price has not been paid which is why she can’t go’.

She added that after she woke and told her husband about the vision, he immediately started off the process of paying her bride price and holding their wedding.

Backing the lady, Sister Kate stated that issue of bride price is very serious and can hinder one from getting to heaven even with their religious positions and soul winning campaigns.

Watch the video below:

[url=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QThE6RI4E_w][/url]

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/if-your-bride-price-is-not-paid-you-can-never-see-the-face-of-god-no-matter-the-number-of-souls-you-won-or-religious-position-female-preacher-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...