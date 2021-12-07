Ijaw Youth Council Announces Candle Light Procession For Late Sylvester Oromoni

Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) Worldwide have announced a candle light procession for Sylvester Oromoni, the 12-year-old student of Dowen College Lagos that was allegedly bullied to death by fellow students, IgbereTV reports.

In a signed statement, the IYC President, Timothy Ighifa, said all Ijaw youths home and abroad should light up a candle at their various locations by 7pm Tuesday in honour of Sylvester. According to him, Every Ijaw life is worth more than Gold.



https://igberetvnews.com/1408256/ijaw-youth-council-announce-candle-light-procession-late-sylvester-oromoni/

