Ikpeazu Sacks In-Law, Engages Commissioner As Interim Waste Manager

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, announced the sack of his in-law, the Deputy General Manager, Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA Aba Zone, Rowland Nwakanma, early thursday.

In a government press release by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr Chris Ezem, Ikpeazu also dissolved “all LG Waste Management Zonal Heads in Aba except Aba-Owerri Road, Ikot Ekpene Road and Express”.

The governor however directed that “all sweepers in these areas are not affected and should continue the discharge their daily duties of keeping the roads clean”.

Ikpeazu further directed the State Commissioner for Environment, Sam Nwogu to take over and oversee waste management in the zones. The governor mandated the commissioner to “immediately advertise for the engagement of professional waste managers to handle the various zones”.

“Government will henceforth, not condone any lapses in waste management in Aba and Umuahia, and immediately expect immediate evacuation of all residual wastes in all locations around the cities of Aba and Umuahia without any delay”, Ikpeazu warned.

Earlier in the month, the ASEPA General Manager, Hon. Eze Okwulehie was in less than two hours, removed due to a reported radio commentary made by him. Okwulehie told the radio station that all the requests made the agency to deploy its duties effectively were not honoured by the relevant financial authorities in the state.

www.punchng.com/ikpeazu-sacks-inlaw-engages-commissioner-as-interim-waste-manager

