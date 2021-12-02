I’ll Never Regret Loving You – Tonto Dikeh Pens Emotional Note

Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has said that she doesn’t regret giving her love, even though it wasn’t reciprocated.

The Nollywood star, in an Instagram post, stressed that she doesn’t regret her decision to love with all her heart because love always comes back in another form.

According to the mother-of-one, she would never stop giving her love fully, because even though she doesn’t get it back, she would be equipped with more lessons to grow and move on.

Her post comes after a scandalous breakup from lover, Prince Kpokpogri.

In her words; I’ll never regret the love I gave anyone, even if it wasn’t reciprocated.

Love always comes back full circle, that love is coming back to me in some shape or form. Keep putting love into the universe, cause it’s coming back with interest!! NO REGRETS JUST LESSONS TO GROW!!



https://www.instagram.com/p/CW8UEjDoreU/?utm_medium=copy_link

