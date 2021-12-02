“I’ll Walk With Anybody Who Wants Peace” — Segalink On Sanwo-Olu’s Invitation.

Segun Awosanya, better known as Segalink, a member of the Lagos judicial panel, has spoken on the invitation by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state, for a peace walk.

Segalink made his position known on Thursday in an interview on Channels Television.

On Tuesday, Sanwo-Olu called on youths, civil society organisations and other stakeholders to attend a peace walk to herald the healing of the state.

The governor specifically invited Folarin Falana, an entertainer better known as Falz; Debo Adebayo, popularly known as Mr Marcaroni; Dele Farotimi, an activist and lawyer; Temitope Majekodunmi, Segun Awosanya, Seun Kuti, among others, to join him in the “historic march for our dear Lagos”.

Falz, Mr Macaroni, Kuti, Farotimi and Majekodunmi have rejected the invitation of the governor.

Hours after the invitation of the peace walk, the government released a white paper on the recommendations of the judicial panel.

In the white paper, the Lagos government accepted 11 out of the 32 recommendations of the panel, rejected one and accepted six with modifications.

The Lagos government also said the finding of the panel that nine persons died is “irreconcilable” with the testimony of John Obafunwa, a pathologist.

Reacting to a question on whether he will participate, Segalink said if he joins the governor on the peace walk, it does not mean he will stop criticising the government.

“Because I am an advocate for peace, justice, equity, and fairness, I will walk with anybody who wants peace,” he said.

“There are no absolutes. I may agree with some people on certain things does not mean I’m in alignment with them.

“So, if I walk with the governor today, it does not stop me from criticising the governor the next day.”

