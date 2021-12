This might sound weird but I’m turned on when I see dead women. I find them attractive. I’ve masturbated to many dead women in movies and graphic pictures on the internet of random dead women, even here on Nairaland. I need some help. Sex with living women is boring and I lose erection. To sustain erection I have to think of them dead.

I need some advice.

