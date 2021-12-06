‘I’m Lucky To Have You’: Oba Elegushi Celebrates His Pretty Wife’s Birthday (Photos)

Oba Saheed Elegushi and his queen, Hadiza Tanko are serving couple goals after the king celebrated his dear wife, Igbere TV reports.

The Elegushi took to his verified Instagram page to shower his dear with heart-melting words and celebrate with her as she clocked another year.

The king shared beautiful photos of Tanko and declared his love for her once again: “My Dear Queen, your birthday reminds me of how lucky I am to have a supportive and awesome wife like you.”

“As you celebrate this day, I only wish you true joy and happiness and may you feel amazing not only on your birthday, but for every single day.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CXCmliONn9l/?utm_medium=copy_link

