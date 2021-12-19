I’m Richer Than Everyone In My Class Who Thought I Was Dull – Bella Shmurda

Sensational Nigerian singer, Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed better known as Bella Shmurda has bragged about being richer than his peers despite his initial academic setback.

The ”Sho Mo Mi” crooner who graduated from Lagos State University in June 2021, spoke during chat with Pulse One on One, where he said that he was not a dullard as many people thought.

Bella Shmurda also noted that if he had been performing well while in school, he may not have become the music star that he is today because he would have focused more on his education.

He went on to say that he is now richer than all the course mates who graduated with him in the same set.

Watch video below

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F5tIKEbw6B8

