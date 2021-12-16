I’m Too Fresh For This – Mercy Eke Laments As She Jumps On Okada (Video)

BBNaija reality star Mercy Eke recently had to jump a bike in Lagos and she wasn’t entirely feeling the ride.

The reality star in a video shared online pointed out how she’s ‘too fresh’ to be using a bike as her mode of transportation

Mercy’s video sparked hilarious reactions from social media users as many also pointed out her wrong pronunciation of ‘fresh’

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) 2019 winner, Mercy Eke, knows how to get people talking about her in the online community and she just did it again.

Mercy, couldn’t help, but bring out her mobile photo to record the moment and point out her dissatisfaction.

The Pepper Dem winner was heard saying “I’m too fresh for this” as her friend responded in agreement to her words.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPiAkUk2rco

