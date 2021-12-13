Imo: Security Operatives Arrest 30 Suspected Kidnappers, Free Traditional Ruler

Security Operatives Arrest 30 Suspected Kidnappers In Imo, Rescue Traditional Ruler

Some 30 suspected kidnappers and criminals have been arrested in Imo state, Channels Television can report.

The criminals were arrested during a Monday raid, by a joint security team, on camps in Orsu local government and Uli community in Ihiala local government area of Anambra state.

A traditional ruler who was kidnapped in Okigwe local government area on Sunday, Acho Ndukwe of Ihube autonomous community, was also released during the raid.

Kidnapping is rife in parts of Imo state and the South-East.

Authorities have blamed the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) members for much of the violent crimes in the region.

https://www.channelstv.com/2021/12/13/just-in-security-operatives-arrest-30-suspected-kidnappers-in-imo-rescue-traditional-ruler/?fbclid=IwAR0rCR71fztChXmceN7gFFnJBgZ_vpNPBh0ZBGUtN71DQJeOiUdW6YPZOpE

