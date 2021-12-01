Increase My Rent – Rapper, Blaqbonez Tells His Landlord (Video)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez has caused a stir among his fans with a new post he made on Instagram.

In the video he shared online, the rapper, who is notorious for his boastful statements about himself, sent a really unusual message to his landlord.

Blaqbonez is seen challenging his landlord to increase his house rent. According to the rapper, he is winning so much in recent times and so it won’t be fair to continue paying the same rent.

The video has fans talking as usual.

[flash=425,300]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g0h8YtARAtE[/flash]

