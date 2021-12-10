Interview Invitation By Tranos Consulting For Post Of Maintenance Technician

i got this mail this evening inviting me for an interview with tranos consulting for the post of maintenance technician.i would greatly appreciate it if anyone who have worked there before or have information about the company package can give me inside details regarding their welfare.

Dear Daniel ,

Good Afternoon.

You are invited to an interview at TRANOS for the position of Maintenance Technician. You would also be required to write a psychometric test for the 1st stage of the interview process.

Details of the interview are as follows.

Date: Monday, 13th of December 2021

Time: 10.00 am prompt.

Venue: 22A Guinness Road, Off Acme Road, Ogba-Lagos.

Please confirm your availability for the interview by responding to this mail. Also, come along with photocopies of your Credentials and Cv.

We look forward to meeting with you on Monday.

Thank you

