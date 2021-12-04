IPOB To Orji Kalu: If Nnamdi Kanu Is Harmed, You Will Be Held Responsible

You’ll Be Held Responsible If Nnamdi Kanu Is Harmed, IPOB threatened Orji Kalu

The pro-Biafra group reiterated that Kalu was one of the politicians that funded the extraordinary rendition of its leader from Kenya to Nigeria, adding that he should be held accountable for any harm that befalls Kanu.

IPOB stated this in a statement by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Saturday.

It read, “We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is raising alarm over the unsolicited visit of Orji Uzor Kalu to Kanu whenever our leader is detained.

“We don’t know the mission of Orji Uzor Kalu over the visits and we are worried.

“We, therefore, wish to put the world on notice that Orji Uzor Kalu will be held responsible for whatever happens to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in detention.

“We are not comfortable with Orji Uzor Kalu’s suspicious visits to our leader. We don’t know whose interest he protects. We will also hold responsible, those who permitted him to see our leader in detention.

“The DSS allowed him access against court order which all visitors including Kanu’s lawyers comply with. We all knew that Orji Uzor Kalu’s name is among those who bankrolled and sponsored the extraordinary rendition of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria,” IPOB said.

Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, had also called on Kalu to explain to the world how he visited Kanu on Monday through violation of the secret police protocol.

Kanu was abducted and brought back to Nigeria by the Nigerian Government to continue his trial bordering on terrorism before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja.



