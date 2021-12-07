Is It Bad If A Married Man Cooks?

Hey guys, what’s up?

I was at my uncle’s place today with my mum, I noticed his wife complained about something bitterly because they had a private chat and it was so unlike her.

After the whole visiting, I asked my mother what was wrong and she told me that my uncle cooks his own food all the time and even does his laundry alone and his wife doesn’t like it, and although she’s been complaining for over 5 years but he doesn’t seem to change. I asked for my mum’s opinion and she said she’d be totally uncomfortable if her husband doesn’t eat her food year to year, same with my babe.

Is it wrong for a married man to cook his own food?

