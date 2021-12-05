Is It Necessary To Use Agents For Visa Processing/Procurement?

Traveling abroad now seems to be at the top of to-do list of many Nigerians, and from the look of things, it is going to spike next year and beyond considering the gloomy situation of Nigeria’s economy.

This now brings to question, is it necessary to use the services of travel agents?

Does agents improve the chances of one getting getting visa against DIY?

When I’m talking about traveling abroad, I don’t necessarily mean migration on a permanent basis but also traveling for tourism or temporary work that requires maybe weeks or up to 6 months to one year and return. To countries such as US, Canada, UK or others in Asia and Europe.

Why I’m curious is because I have heard some school of thought saying:

“why would you use agents when you can DIY?”

“Agents are not reliable, they would even scam you!” Etc.

For Nigerians that traveled abroad successfully, did you make use of agents or you did the process yourself?

Asking for myself and hundreds of thousands of other Nigerians

