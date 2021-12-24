‘Is It Right For My Wife To Serve Her Brother Food Before Me In My Own House?’

Hello friends, I’d like to ask intelligent and older minds for advise about an issue before I react.

My wife’s elder brother is visiting my house and my wife has been serving his food first before serving and bringing my good, in my own house.

Please I just want to ask if this is wrong or right or even just normal?

I worked all through the night and was famished by the time the day broke this morning. I gave her some dough and told her to prepare me noodles and sardine, emphasizing on the fact that I was very hungry.

NOTE: Her Brother was still asleep at this time.

She prepared the meal, split it into two. Woke up and served her brother first in my guest room before coming to my room to give her hungry husband his food.

I was so mad, I ignored the food, went out to smoke a cigarette. While I was doing that it occured to me ask for advice here, because I didn’t want to ask anybody I knew personally.

I still don’t know whether to be mad, or to just ignore it.

I am a strong believer of common sense and respect and her actions this morning lack both! It would have take her less than 30 seconds to give me my food then go wake and serve her brother!

Is she told me she needed money for something and I put my younger sister’s need over her’s-no matter how tribal her’s might be-i know how she’d react and the amount of making up I’d have to do.

I am trying to be very mature about this, that’s why I keeping things anonymous?

Besides I’d like to know, I possibly can’t be the only person who has experienced this sort of situation because they say there’s nothing new under the sun. Please who has ever felt this way, I am very understanding and if something irks me, it would irk every body else too.

Wish I could explain better

