Is New Wife The Cause Of Ooni’s Divorce? (Photos)

According to LoveHaven magazine the ooni married a new wife after his marriage to Queen Naomi Silekunola.

Excerpts from the magazine reads:

Despite the fact that Oloori Naomi is recognized as the first Queen in the palace, she and her family members who live with her, know categorically that Ashley cannot be toyed with.

They all know she is a no-go area and the Ooni doesn’t tolerate any form of disrespect towards his beautiful Ashley.

Well, Ashley was unveiled as the latest queen during the 47th birthday of the Ooni in October 2021. Even Oloori Naomi acknowledged the presence of some queens in the palace while giving her vote of thanks at the surprise party organised for the king.

She referred to Ashley as the Princess of the Source and prayed for more queens in the palace.

Not a few followers of the Ooni on social were surprised when Oloori Ashley referred to the monarch as ‘my crown” in her birthday shout-out.

The woman in question is an ileife indigene named Princess Afolasade Ashley Afolakemi, she is also a descendant of a former Ooni lafogido. She is a chartered accountant who used to live in the United Kingdom.

Source:

https://kemiashefonlovehaven.com/exclusive-ooni-of-ifes-latest-queen-ashley-takes-over-his-heart-palace/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...