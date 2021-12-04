Is Singer Lami Phillips’ Family The Owner Of Dowen College?

Hello nairalanders, just did my own little research .. the owner of dowen college is olumide Philips , after my extensive research I discovered that the celebrity ubi Franklin was talking about might be LAMI PHILIPS … Had to go and check her Instagram handle.. just found out she has deactivated it .. after several backlash .. seems her dad is well connected.

Singer Lami Phillips was drawn into Dowen College Scandal

Dowen college scandal has seen female singer, Lami Phillips being drawn into the picture as more facts emerge, ENigeria Newspaper reports.

The unfortunate incident that occurred in the opulent Dowen College where 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni Junior was reportedly beaten to death for refusing to join a cult group in Dowen College, Lekki Phase One, Lagos is the most discussed subject on social media at the moment.

The unpalatable news had since led to the closure of Dowen College by Lagos State Government pending the conclusion of their investigation.

ENigeria Newspaper reports that several celebrities had taken to their social media platforms to seek justice for Sylvester.

However there are some entertainers who are yet to participate in the exercise and expectedly so.

ENigeria Newspaper understands that some celebrities have deliberately ignored the campaign which centers on justice for Sylvester Orommoni given their relationship with a colleagues whose parents own Dowen College.

According findings by this newspaper, Dowen College is owned by parents of female singer, Lami Phillips who until date is Director of Students and External Affairs.

The likes of Tiwa Savage, Omawunmi and others are among female celebrities who have remained mute even as the campaign for justice for young Oromoni continues to gather momentum.

A furious music executive, Ubi Frankline called out his colleagues who refused to post about the painful death of young Oromini, adding that their actions were targeted at covering up for one of theirs who owns the school.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, Lami had since deactivated her Instagram account.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/e-nigeriang.com/2021/12/04/lami-phillips-in-dowen-college-scandal/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...