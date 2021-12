Good day, Fellas. I wanna know whether taking just a soft drink once everyday is bad to the health. From on Sarturday to Monday , i have been taking a soft(40cl Mirinda) along with food every afternoon. It was only yesterday that i didn’t take a soft drink. No e be say e no hungry me ooo. I had to forcefully resist the urge of taking it. I felt there could be side effects.

