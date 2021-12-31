Is This Job Invitation Legit?

My friend got a job offer from this company named GBEY.

They claim to be a Chinese company that deals in buying and selling giftcards in Nigeria.

According to her the company is based in Portharcourt.

She said she was referred by her friend, they conducted few minutes interview with her on zoom and was giving the job without any formal documentation.

According to her they will give her free feeding, free accomodation, and 50k salary.

All my search about them yielded nothing except their website which is https://h5.gbey.vip/#/ and an almost empty Facebook page with no information about them.

She’s planning traveling down to portharcourt on Sunday. Can someone please help verify this?

