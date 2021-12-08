“Islamic Education, Not Harvard Is The Best” – Kano Ex-Commissioner Tells Ganduje

You Need Islamic, Not Harvard Education, To Lead Us Right, Ex-Commissioner Tells Ganduje

Engr Muazu Magaji, a former Commissioner of Works and Infrastructure in Kano, has advised Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to seek Islamic education as against visiting Harvard University for additional knowledge.

Daily Trust reports that Ganduje travelled to the US to participate in a week-long programme on “Authentic Leadership Development Programme” at Harvard Business School, Boston.

Reacting to the development, the controversial ex-commissioner took to his verified Facebook page to chide the Governor.

He said what the governor needs is “Makarantar Allo” referring to Islamic education.

Magaji also described the leadership development training which took Ganduje to the US as irrelevant, saying the governor’s degree and PhD from ABU and Ibadan are very okay.

“What you need was what you missed,” he wrote.

Makarantar Allo…to understand the role and place of family in power and management of public trust, to understand the accountability and ethics in managing public wealth, to understand the responsibility and morality of appointing quality aides and holding same accountable…”

“Ask to know more about Umar (RA) leadership model and you won’t need Havard to lead us right.”

In April 2020, Ganduje sacked Muaz Magaji over “unguarded” utterances which appeared to be celebrating the death of Late Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari’s chief of staff.

Months later, Magaji was again appointed by Ganduje as the Chairman, Kano State Committee on Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation/ Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (NNPC/AKK) Gas Pipeline Project Delivery and Gas Industrialization.

However, Ganduje, again sacked Magaji over what he termed as Magaji’s inability to measure up with the challenging job, poor performance and insubordination.

https://dailytrust.com/you-need-islamic-not-harvard-education-to-lead-us-right-ex-commissioner-tells-ganduje

