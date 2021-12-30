Israeli Airstrike Sets Port Of Latakia Ablaze (Pix, Video)

MIDDLE EAST: Second attack on cargo hub this month reported to have caused ‘significant material damage’

An Israeli airstrike hit Syria’s Latakia port before dawn on Tuesday, sparking a fire that lit up the Mediterranean seafront in the second such attack on the cargo hub this month, Syrian state media reported.

Since the outbreak of Syria’s civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out airstrikes on its neighbour, mostly targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters.

But it is only the second time it has hit Latakia port, in the heartland of President Bashar al-Assad’s minority Alawite community.

At around 3:21 am [0121 GMT], the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean … targeting the container yard in Latakia port,” the Syrian state news agency, Sana, cited a military source as saying. The strike caused “significant material damage”, it added.

Asked about the strike, an Israeli army spokesperson said: “We don’t comment on reports in foreign media.”

Pictures released by Sana showed firefighters hosing stacks of blazing containers that lit up the night sky.

The news agency said the containers were carrying “engine oil and spare parts for cars and other vehicles”.

But the British-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the cargo was “arms and munitions” that had detonated in “powerful explosions that were felt across the city of Latakia and its suburbs”.

It said it was unclear whether the arms were from Iran or another supplier.

The Latakia governor, Ismail Hilal, said firefighters had brought the blaze under control by midday and were dousing the embers, Sana reported.

The Syrian government’s other major ally, Russia, operates a naval base in the port of Tartus, 53 miles (85km) to the south.

While Israel rarely comments on individual strikes it carries out on its northern neighbour, it has acknowledged mounting hundreds since 2011. According to a report by the Israeli army, it hit about 50 targets in Syria in 2020.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=izPT95Ruk8s

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QLl7V8YFw-I

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/dec/28/airstrike-blamed-israel-sets-syrian-port-latakia-ablaze

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...