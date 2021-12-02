Terrorists working for the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) have abducted at least five officials of the Borno State Government.

The victims were said to be supervising the construction of Chibok-Damboa road when they were forcefully taken away on Wednesday.

It was gathered that the incident occurred near Wovi, a remote village in Chibok Local Government Area.

A source said one of the abducted staff, a driver, escaped unhurt.

“Yes, it is so sad and we are worried about these latest developments.

“The abduction came as a shocker to us. I can confirm to you that they were abducted this morning,” a top state official told Daily Trust.

http://saharareporters.com/2021/12/01/iswap-abducts-borno-government-officials

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...