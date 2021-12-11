ISWAP And Boko Haram: Can They Be Fully Defeated?

With the Recent Take over of Afghanistan by the Taliban ,Seems Religious Fundamentalist and Extremist don’t give up their Visions and Missions easily Irrespective of the years involved .

They are Die Hard .. Most are not Afriad to die as they believe that there is much Rewards for them incase they Die in a Struggle.

With the way and Manner Terrorist are been handled in Nigeria ,With the Heavy Support and Allegiance to ISIS ,Heavy Financial Ability and Moles within our Security Operatives, Won’t they one day get to ASO ROCK to take over the Government .Imagine a Soldier that thinks about His Family ,Life ,Un-sofisticated .Weapons.

Boko – Haram / Iswap are die Hard….

Gone are the days Soldiers are Passionate about WARS ,In this Present Naija Situations it seems that Mindset is changing especially when they think about the Old Fashioned Weaponry in Comparison to the Terrorists Own.

Gradually , Little by Little Terrorist are unshakable ,They are Bold ,Stern..they keep Fighting on and on…

Nigeria …The Journey to a Secured Nation is still Far ….

What do you think ?

