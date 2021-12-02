ISWAP Terrorists Abduct 15 Passengers, Including Aid Workers In Borno

The insurgents, who mounted a checkpoint and dressed in military camouflage, waylaid motorists and forcibly took them into Sambisa Forest, a source told Daily Trust.

At least 15 people have been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen suspected to be fighters of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), near Gumsuri village in the Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State.

The insurgents, who mounted a checkpoint and dressed in military camouflage, waylaid motorists and forcibly took them into Sambisa Forest, a source told Daily Trust.

Some staff members of international non-governmental organisations were among the victims, the report revealed.

The victims, said to be mostly young people, had reportedly left Damboa town for Adamawa on Wednesday.

“It is unfortunate that the insurgents continue their nefarious activities on the fringe of Sambisa forests, we have received reports that ISWAP kidnapped at least 15 persons (passengers) near Gumsuri village while allowing two others to go.

“They are desperate to recruit more people into their criminal activities. They deceived people because they dressed in military attire. It is sad and shocking,” a security source said.

Five officials of the Borno State government had earlier been abducted by ISWAP terrorists.

The victims who were supervising the construction of Chibok-Damboa Road, were forcefully taken away on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Wovi, a remote village in the Chibok Local Government Area of the state.



