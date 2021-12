Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya has said that there are some things that can never happen to him again and one of them is getting broke, IgbereTV reports.

The singer disclosed this in a post shared on his Instagram page,

”Some things ain’t possible again. Like getting broke. Never! CHULO way…”he wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CYIwG6tIgbz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

