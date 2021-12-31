I’ve Seen More Homeless People In New York Than In Lagos – Imoh Umoren

“I’ve Seen More Homeless People In New York Than In Lagos” – Filmmaker, Imoh Umoren

Nigerian filmmaker, Imoh Umoren, has taken to Twitter to share his observation from his trips abroad, IgbereTV reports.

According to him, he has seen more homeless people in New York than in Lagos. He asserted that this is because there is poverty everywhere.

In response to his tweet, actress Beverly Naya, stated that living in a shack abroad is considered as being homeless however, she negated his stance that there are more homeless folks abroad.

https://igberetvnews.com/1410791/ive-seen-homeless-people-new-york-lagos-filmmaker-imoh-umoren/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...