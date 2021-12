Please try and ignore my punctuation errors.

I have plans to study robotics after getting my bsc degree in Nigeria, and I am here to find out from those that have idea on how things go in both countries(Japan and Singapore), with regards to;

1. Cost of living.

2. Where can I get a better degree.

3. My chance of being accepted in their university.

4. My chance of getting a job after graduating.

Please if you have a better suggestions aside the two countries I gave, I am open to learning from you.

