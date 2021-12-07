Jennifer Ephraim Foundation Bags Royalty Girl Child Impact NGO Of The Year (Pics)

A non-governmental organisation, Jennifer Ephraim Foundation has been awarded the Girl Child Impact NGO of the year by Africa Royalty Awards held at National Merit House, Abuja.

This is in recognition of the significant efforts the organisation has made in affecting the life of the Nigerian girl child especially in education.

Ex-beauty queen, Jennifer Ephraim who is the founder of the NGO expressed gratitude for the award, assuring that the organisation will do its best in building hope for the girl child in the country.

She also recently bagged The Beauty Queen hall of fame held at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

She recently launched her book titled the “Dilemma of Nigeria Girl Child”which she dedicated to various ill-treatments meted to Nigerian girl child ranging from early marriage to lack of proper education among others.

While reviewing the book, a former Kwara State governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed highlighted the problems confronting the Nigerian girl child and the role of government in helping to tackle them.

He also commended the ex-beauty queen for the laudable initiative, promising, however, to support the project and ensure that the book is made available to all the girl child across the country.

