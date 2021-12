Jim Iyke Craze Pass Me, I Never Wan Die Abeg”– Tonto Dikeh Reveals She Would Never Drag Jim Iyke

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has opened up about the celebrity that would personally deal with her if she doesn’t visit.

Tonto Dikeh, in her post, called out Jim Iyke as she revealed how he loves violence and might end up dealing with her.

In her words:

“Lmaooo someone said if I be blogger, will I blog about Jim Iyke? E be like say una no like me. Jim go create violence before court date. Una never know Jim. Abeg crase pass crase Biko. Abeg make una leave me o. Na malaria I get. No be die I wan die.”

