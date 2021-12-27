Job In Maiduguri: Do I Accept?

A lady friend of mine recently got a job offer with a multinational in Maiduguri. It comes with accommodation and take home is around 700k.

I advised her to decline the offer because from the news, those areas are hostile and there’s a 75.65% chance a bandit would raape her or 80% chance she could be hit by a bomb.

She finally declined the offer and thanked me for saving her life.

I hope I did the right thing?

