A lady friend of mine recently got a job offer with a multinational in Maiduguri. It comes with accommodation and take home is around 700k.
I advised her to decline the offer because from the news, those areas are hostile and there’s a 75.65% chance a bandit would raape her or 80% chance she could be hit by a bomb.
She finally declined the offer and thanked me for saving her life.
I hope I did the right thing?
Job In Maiduguri: Do I Accept?
A lady friend of mine recently got a job offer with a multinational in Maiduguri. It comes with accommodation and take home is around 700k.