John Terry has returned to Chelsea football club just four years after his Stamford Bridge exit, Newspremises reports.

Terry, 41, has embarked on his own coaching journey since leaving west London in 2017, working under former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith for three years in the West Midlands as an assistant coach .

On Wednesday morning, December 29, Chelsea FC announced that the club legend and former England captain has returned to the club and will take up a part-time consultancy role at the club’s Cobham training base.

The club said: ‘The Blues legend will work with our young players and coaching staff in our youth development programme, sharing the vast experience gained from his 20-year playing career and recent spell as assistant coach at Aston Villa.

‘As well as delivering on-field coaching, our former club captain will contribute to coaching discussions with colleagues, mentor Academy players and support parent dialogue. He will begin the role in a part-time capacity at the start of next month.

‘This flexibility is beneficial for both John and the Academy, as it allows him to continue to develop his own coaching skills alongside other commitments, while being used optimally within our development programme.’



Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/john-terry-returns-to-chelsea/

