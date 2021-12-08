Joke Silva To Star As Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti In Forthcoming Biopic (Video)

Veteran actress Joke Silva will star as Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti in the forthcoming biopic Funmilayo: The Lioness of Lisabi based on the life of the late activist.

The actress made this known in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

The film will recount the life of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, mother of late Fela Kuti and will include appearances from her grandchildren Femi Kuti, Yeni Kuti and others, Igbere TV reports.

Filmmaker and director of the film Bolanle Austen-Peters had earlier announced the cast of the movie.

“So we started and made history today. We wanted to create a legacy project so we went for authentic stuff. How can it get more authentic than having the true blood of Funmilayo Ransome Kuti in the room. Funmilayo had four children. Dolupo, Olikoye, Olufela ala “Fela” and Bekolari. They were all represented by their children and niece for Dolupo.

“The head of the Ransome Kuti family was there; Mr Dotun Ransome Kuti (the son of Olikoye playing his Dad, Olikoye; the first child of Fela was there too, Yeni playing her Aunt Dolupo and Fela’s son too, Kunle was there playing Fela, his Father. They came to pay homage but they did more. Loading FRK the movie. Thanks to the estate of Funmilayo who entrusted me with the story and access to family archives. This story will inspire many of us,” she wrote.



https://www.instagram.com/tv/CXAqXXWjVQv/?utm_medium=copy_link

Funmilayo was an educator and women’s rights activist.

She died on April 13 1978 at age 77.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=laoaFEM6rb4

