Previous threads:

https://www.nairaland.com/6877614/jos-jailbreak-names-photos-escaped#108145816 (45 names released)

https://www.nairaland.com/6879586/jos-jailbreak-more-names-photos#108182977 (9 names released)

PHOTO NEWS: Continuation of Faces of Inmates that escaped from Jos Maximum Custodial Centre……. More will be uploaded please



Nigerian Correctional Service

About 252 inmates escaped from the Jos Custodial Centre.

