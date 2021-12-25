Joseph Yobo, His Wife, Adaeze & Children Share Adorable Christmas Photos

Former Super Eagles captain and Everton Legend Joseph Yobo and wife, Adaeze have released their 2021 Christmas photos, Igbere TV reports.

Christmas is a time of the year enjoyed by Christians and people of other religious beliefs alike. The atmosphere is usually charged up as individuals celebrate with their families.

On the eve of the celebration, former most beautiful girl in Nigeria, Adaeze Igwe, and her footballer husband, Joseph Yobo, took to social media to share adorable photos of themselves with their three kids as they prepare for the holidays.

“We took it outside this Christmas � to take it all in �. Wishing you all the spirit of joy this season brings. The magic of Christmas is in the air so let’s all spread and share the love that it brings. I love you all ❤️” Adaeze wrote.

They also used the opportunity to wish their fans a happy Christmas and New Year celebration.



