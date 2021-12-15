Journalist Dr Kemi Olunloyo Hits Back At Falana

Dear Mr Falana, we have no petition signed by you asking the police to invite me for questioning. Pls stop lying to the public. No US human rights lawyer petitions the police to question a journalist. Journalists protect the source. I cannot mention names and will plead the 5th

Inviting me will seriously DAMAGE Sylvester Oromoni’s case. I’m an independent journalist. Get that into your head Falana. Let the cops do their investigation and I do mine. Can you petition police to invite BBC or CNN? Your ignorance does not excuse stupidity. Serve us petition

https://twitter.com/KemiOlunloyo/status/1470876276097536004

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...