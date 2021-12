In the spirit of Christmas, music executive and video director, Jude Okoye has photos of himself and his Family, Igbere TV reports.

The business mogul who is also the elder brother to music stars, Peter and Paul Okoye known as Psquare, took to social media to has the photos of himself, his wife, Ify Okoye and thier children.

Sharing the photos he wrote; “Merry Christmas everyone.”



https://www.instagram.com/judeengees/p/CX5VZTxsGUb/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...