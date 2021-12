Popular actress, Juliet Ibrahim has been hailed by her fans after perfectly mimicking veteran Nollywood star, Eucharia Anunobi.

Juliet took to her Instagram page to share a video in which she dressed like Anunobi and also talked like her.

Sharing the video, Ibrahim wrote:

Old NOLLYWOOD to New Nollywood ��� @euchariaanunobi mama you inspired this look for #akiandpawpawthemovie premiere.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CXayzixjF6g/?utm_source=ig_embed

Watch video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e3W83RApBeo

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...