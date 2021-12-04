JusticeForSylvester: Shutting Down The School Not Enough – Kanayo O. Tells Lagos Govt

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has said that Lagos state government’s decision to shut down Dowen College, where 12-year-old Sylvester Oromoni Jr was allegedly tortured, is not enough.

The actor addressed Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in a video on his Instagram page which he captioned, “Dowen college must pay for this #justiceforsylvester.”[/I]

[i]The death of Sylvester Oromoni Jnr, has sparked agitations from celebrities, as they demand justice for the child.

A Twitter user @perrisonoromoni, who claimed to be the boy’s cousin, broke the news about how Oromoni was beaten by fellow students for refusing to join cult.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, the school denied all allegations stating that Oromoni was neither bullied nor beaten but only complained of hip pain after playing football.

Following public outcry, Lagos State Government on Friday, ordered the indefinite closure of the school, pending the outcome of an investigation into the student’s death.

Reacting to the development, Kanayo said; “The Governor of Lagos State, our own dear Babajide Sanwo-Olu. After the EndSARS protest and report, you have another challenge on your hands.

“The case of the 12-year-old Sylvester – your son – cannot be swept under the carpet. It is not enough to shut down the school.

Do not – Your Excellency – Do not allow people to take the law into their

Watch video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kVBvUG4OHRU

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXCJnX9sMnG/?hl=en

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...